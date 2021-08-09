Penrod Arts Fair returns Saturday

All proceeds from the events go towards grants for central Indiana arts, cultural and educational organizations.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Penrod Arts Fair will return Saturday after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

It will be held at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

During the fair, visitors can experience more than 300 artists’ work, five stages for entertainment, roughly 50 artist-related non-profit organizations and an extensive children’s area.

Attendees to Evening with Penrod the night before will get an exclusive preview of the Arts Fair with the opportunity to be the first to purchase art.

All proceeds from the events go towards grants for central Indiana arts, cultural and educational organizations. Tickets can be purchased here.