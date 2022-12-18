Mrs. Brinker's educational gift recommendations for kids

If you are searching for a child on your gift list this year, you might be looking for something they love that also has some educational value.

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas is almost here and many people are doing last minute shopping. If you are searching for a child on your list this year, you might be looking for a gift they love that also has some educational value. Our 13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker recommended some gifts that will help kids learn.

Matthew Fultz-WTHR: What would you recommend as the top gift that will boost education skills?

Mrs. Brinker: That is pretty simple, Matthew. Books are the best way to go. Find out what the child is into and their reading level, or a gift card to a bookstore can be a great gift. I am a big fan of making reading even more fun by attaching fun activities. You can pick a book that has a movie that accompanies it and watch the movie after you read it. Enjoy snacks from the story and compare and contrast the book to the movie.

Matthew Fultz-WTHR: What about a good educational gift that keeps kids’ hands busy?

Mrs. Brinker: I would suggest LEGOS. These things have been around for a long time, and they have only gotten more popular. You can buy a kit that has instructions included, or you can just buy a kit where the kids are creative and make their own creations. I would actually also recommend heading to crunchlabs.com, which is run by a famous Youtuber, Mark Rober, or kiwico.com and check out their subscriptions. For around $16-$25 a month. you can sign up a kid for a monthly subscription. They offer stem kits, geography kits, crafting kits - about anything you could imagine. You search by the child’s age range and their interests and that gift will keep on giving after the holidays are over!

Matthew Fultz-WTHR: If someone wants to save a little money but get a gift that multiple kids in one family can enjoy, what would you suggest?

Mrs. Brinker: Games make a great gift. People don’t always think of them as being educational, but they are! Take a game for younger kids like Candy Land - it teaches turn-taking, colors and counting. A classic game like Clue helps build deductive reasoning skills. I personally enjoy the game One Night Werewolf for older kids. It increases critical thinking skills as well as storytelling. There are a lot of things kids can take away from playing a game with the family.

Matthew Fultz-WTHR: Any last gift ideas?