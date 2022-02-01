Mrs. Brinker on new goals for the new year

The new year and a new semester is a good time to talk about growth and goals with kids.

13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School shared her thoughts Sunday morning.

She suggested starting with parents setting an example and discussing goals as a family to help set the tone. Brainstorming together with the kids will help them buy into the process and taking ownership of their goals.

Kids can sometimes be unfocused with too many goals that are hard to measure. So Mrs. Brinker advised to be specific and include a written action plan. Parents should suggest targets rather than dictate them.

Choosing two or three goals will narrow the focus and keep goals manageable.

If "reading more" becomes a goal, it will help to quantify and measure what "more" means. Maybe set a daily goal like reading for 20 minutes a night.

Discuss the hurdles to achieving the goals, as well, so the students can try to plan around them or avoid those hurdles.

Overall, Mrs. Brinker said to stay positive and supportive, but to expect some dips along the way.