Monroe County organization working to support new Hoosier mothers in need of diapers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An organization in Monroe County is accepting donations as it works to lend a hand to new Hoosier mothers and their babies.

All-Options supports families who are struggling to make ends meet by providing free diapers and wipes, as well as other essentials.

Just last month, the organization supported 180 families in Monroe County with 20,000 diapers.

The group is set to discuss its need for donations as we approach National Diaper Need Awareness Week, which begins Sept. 18.