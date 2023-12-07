Minneapolis mom goes viral making light of boomer parenting styles

Kristen Knutson does parody skits as "Boomer Mom" on TikTok, where she's amassed almost half a million followers.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you've spent any time on social media, chances are you’ve seen her work. Kristen Knutson is known as “Boomer Mom” and she got a global following after she started creating comedic content during the pandemic.

"I'm a creator. I'm a mom. And I'm also a manager in finance,” Knutson said.

Knutson found her focus when she became a mom herself.

"I started to realize the differences between how I parent, as a millennial, and how my mom raised me as a boomer. And I just saw a lot of humor in that,” Knutson said.

Her social media stardom has taken off, with followers across the world.

"About 170,000 followers on Instagram and just over 400,000 on TikTok. Which feels crazy to even say," Knutson said.

In sharing her story, it is really only fitting we meet Knutson’s mom, inspiring much of her content.

“I'm Boomer Mom!” said Marianne Dussel, of Apple Valley. “Who would ever know?”

Knutson said a lot of her content is based on Dussel, but she gets suggestions for content from others daily.

"She is really good inspiration for my content, for sure," Knutson said.

Knutson admits not everyone is thrilled by her work.

“A big misconception is that I'm making fun of my mom, or that we don't have a good relationship but it's the total opposite of that,” Knutson said.

"Yea, we love each other!" Dussel said. “She adds sparkle to my life.”

Knutson admitted, while there are differences between her parenting style and her mom’s, she admires her mom in many ways.

"She was the best mom ever and I grew up with such happiness and joy in my home. So I hope I can give that to my kids," Knutson said.

Knutson said she is prepared for the tables to turn one day, with baby number two, a girl, due in October.

"Honestly, it is my hope and dream that she will someday make a page making fun of me because I think I deserve it, honestly,” Knutson said.

“I think she does, too.” Dussel said.

Knutson said she doesn’t have a specific goal with her “Boomer Mom” content. She said she hopes to continue connecting with people and sharing comical content. Knutson also said she has brands reaching out to her to collaborate on her social media pages.

