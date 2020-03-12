How to manage your child's holiday stress

INDIANAPOLIS — Parents, we know the holidays are typically the "most wonderful time of the year."
But with the pandemic, things could be more difficult for the kids.
In fact, a new survey shows two-thirds of parents are worried about their child's mental health.
Here are a few ways to prepare them for the strange holiday season ahead.
First, talk to you children about how traditions may change this year and get creative. Whether it's a baking lesson, a family game night or making a new family tradition.
Experts also recommend practicing gratitude - having your children share what they're grateful for, instead of focusing on what they're missing this year.