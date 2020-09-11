Indianapolis Zoo nominated for 'Best Zoo Lights'

Christmas at the Zoo has finished in the top five three times, but it is yet to earn the top spot.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo earned its sixth straight nomination for USA Today’s 10Best Zoo Lights list.

Voting is now open through the USA Today 10Best website. Fans of the zoo can vote once per day through noon on Dec. 7. The winner will then be announced Friday, Dec. 18.

Christmas at the Zoo first began back in 1967 and is the only zoo in Indiana to make the list this year.