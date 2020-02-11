Indiana Diaper Bank launches holiday diaper drive

The diaper bank has had increased demand for diapers, pull-ups and wipes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Diaper Bank launched a virtual campaign and diaper drive to help families in need through the holidays.

The drive is going on now and will last through January. The diaper bank has had increased demand for diapers, pull-ups and wipes since it was not able to hold five diaper drives because of the pandemic.

The diaper drive hopes to collect 150,000 diapers, enough to end the waitlist the diaper bank has right now. To donate, click here.