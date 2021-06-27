How to get the kids off the screen this summer

WTHR Education Expert Jennifer Brinker talks about the dangers of excessive screen time and how to get your kids to put the phones and video games down this summer.

INDIANAPOLIS — While too much screen time can lead to strained vision, headaches, poor sleep habits, and even depression, it is important to remember that not all screen time is created equally. Obviously, it is going to be more beneficial for your child to use a computer to research or play educational games than it would be for them to be up gaming all night or scrolling mindlessly through social media.

WTHR Education Expert Jennifer Brinker said the guidelines say that kids in Kindergarten or first grade should only have 45 minutes maximum a day. That number increases as time goes on. However, it's recommended to limit even teenagers to no more than two hours daily.

The bottom line is that screen time can become a habit. Kids respond well with clear expectations. That means that before they are given a phone or a laptop, there should be rules put into place about when and how it will be used. Before your family sits down for a night of watching TV or a movie together, you need to let the kids know what time you will be done watching TV or how many episodes you will allow for that evening and then stick to it. Having these clear boundaries and expectations is critical.

Brinker said to also keep in mind that this is your property, not your child’s property.

"You need to keep tabs on what they have on that device and you make the rules on when and how it is used," Brinker said. "Also, I always tell parents that kids need to have those devices somewhere other than their bedrooms at night."