Holiday fun returns to The Children's Museum with some changes

Instead of sitting on Santa's lap, children and their parents will pose in front of Santa's sleigh with Santa behind them at a safe distance.

INDIANAPOLIS — Santa will be returning to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, but there will be some changes because of the pandemic.

Instead of sitting on Santa's lap, children and their parents will pose in front of Santa's sleigh with Santa behind them at a safe distance. Families will be able to take their own pictures and there will be a professional photographer also taking pictures for purchase.

Masks are required and you can also buy an ugly sweater or other festive mask from the Museum Store.

Instead of sitting on Santa's lap, children will have a special mailbox to drop their wish lists into.

If a family feels timid about coming to take a picture with Santa, The Children's Museum is also offering virtual visits. You can learn more about those by clicking here.

Santa's first day at the museum will be Friday, Nov. 27. He'll greet children through Dec. 24.

Jolly Days Winter Wonderland

Jolly Days opens November 21, 2020 and runs through January 3, 2021 (the museum is closed most Mondays but will be open on two of the winter break Mondays (December 21 and December 29). Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibit has been modified for the health and safety of both visitors and staff. Therefore, families won’t be able to ride down the Yule Slide; but, they can pose for pictures alongside it with animals from our Steiff collection. Faux ice fishing, pretend holiday baking and reindeer grooming will also not be possible at this time.

Don’t worry—there are still plenty of fun activities to enjoy including some new ones:

Sock skate on the pond.

Explore the ice castle.

Turn on and off colorful lights in the kitchen.

Make it snow inside a giant snow globe in the Sunburst Atrium.

Meet extraordinary Jolly Days characters, from Scrooge to Ms. Claus.

Watch lights and patterns dance across a Christmas tree and ornaments in a new display (NEW).

Watch popular holiday movie and TV show clips in the kitchen (NEW).

Turn on the candles of a menorah and make frost appear on the kitchen windows in a new interactive display (NEW).

See museum icon Martimus the polar bear and other arctic animals from the museum’s collection (NEW).

Search for holiday decorations in a miniature house (NEW).

Take family photos with Santa’s reindeer and Jolly Days friends at the reindeer barn (NEW).

Christmas Eve is a Free Admission Day from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. The museum closes early on that date so that Santa’s Museum Helpers can celebrate with their own families.

Santa’s Workshop

Santa’s elves need more help and they want families to create family memories together. Activities will include building and coloring a wooden puppet, writing a letter to Santa with custom stationary, and making a candy cane ornament out of pipe cleaner and pony beads. Families will be escorted one at a time to see Santa and there will be a mailbox to drop off their letter. December 5, 6, 12, 2020. For times and tickets visit https://www.childrensmuseum.org/holiday-events

Jolly Days Breakfast

Enjoy a light breakfast and holiday activities. Write a letter to Santa to deliver to him in Jolly Days. Create a photo frame for your holiday family memories, and more. December 13 and 19, 2020. For times and tickets visit https://www.childrensmuseum.org/holiday-events

2020 Holiday Show

The Santa Clues: Ever wondered “Who exactly is this Santa guy anyway?” Well the United States special agency, The Bureau of Oddities, would like to know too! Join special agents Drake and Fletcher as they delve into the mystique surrounding the jolly old man dressed in red. The secret of his true identity is hidden somewhere in old stories and legends, but be prepared, because the answer might not be what you expect!

*This live production will have reduced capacity and be socially distanced in Lilly Theater. The shows are free with general admission but tickets are required. https://www.childrensmuseum.org/exhibits/lilly-theater

Countdown to Noon

Celebrate the final day of 2020 with special activities, music from Grammy-nominated musician Zak Morgan, and countdowns to 2021 at noon and 2 p.m., which allow families to experience the excitement of a countdown at a reasonable hour for the youngsters! Receive a festive favor for the big moment while supplies last!