Children’s Museum of Indianapolis giving away 400 bike helmets Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will give away 400 helmets on Thursday night and even a few bikes. It's also the first Thursday of the month so tickets are reduced to $6 per person from 4 to 8 p.m.

The museum has a cycling and safety theme set for Thursday. As part of that, the first 400 visitors will receive a free bike helmet from the Indiana University School of Medicine Emergency Department Advocacy Track. The helmets will be available in the museum sack lunch area while supplies last along with art supplies to decorate the new helmets.

Families will also have an opportunity to win a bicycle and those will include kid-sized and bikes for adults.

People at the museum can also visit the usual exhibits and the following temporary ones:

SUE Meets Bucky – closes July 25, 2021

Dora and Diego—Let’s Explore! – closes July 25, 2021

DC SUPER HEROES™: Discover your Superpowers – closes Sept. 26, 2021

Families will also be able to play outside at the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legend Experience.