'It's something Seymour should be proud of' | New green space dedicated in front of Mellencamp mural

SEYMOUR, Ind. — The city of Seymour officially opened a community green space in front of the John Mellencamp mural.

The project is the result of a $50,000 donation from the Mellencamp family and was a partnership between the city and Seymour Main Street.

Construction on the green space got underway in October 2020 after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A memorial plaque is being included in the green space in honor of the late Larry McDonald, who owned This Old Guitar music store located in the building on which the Mellencamp mural is painted.

"It's something Seymour should be proud of and Larry deserves this. John was kind of his passion," said Jerry Scott, a longtime friend of McDonald.

McDonald was a promoter and historian of the Seymour music scene and was instrumental in the mural project which was completed in November 2019. He also was a classmate and bandmate of Mellencamp’s.

Since 2019, the mural has attracted people all over the country.

"We love John Mellencamp. We love his music," said Denise Crafton, an Indiana resident who stopped by the mural today.

This Old Guitar, is filled with memorabilia showcasing Mcdonald's appreciation for music. On the wall is an original copy of Mellencamp's song "Longest Days," McDonald's favorite.

Today, as residents and supporters gathered for the grand opening of the green space, McDonald's son watched. He has now taken over the music shop and said it meant the world to him to see his father honored in this way.

"He was dedicated to Seymour and this is his dream right here. He worked for many years to get this through this city and to get this accomplished," said Scott.

