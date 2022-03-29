Self-sanitizing changing table installed at The Fashion Mall

The table, called Pluie, uses a UV-C light system that it claims will kill 99.9% of germs including influenza, e. Coli, and coronavirus.

INDIANAPOLIS — A self-sanitizing changing table is now in place at The Fashion Mall at Keystone.

The table, called Pluie, uses a UV-C light system that it claims will kill 99.9% of germs including influenza, e. Coli, and coronavirus.

The UV-C system is activated when the table is closed and can sanitize it in 60 seconds.

The table at The Fashion Mall is part of a pilot program. Simon plans to install Pluie at its other retail properties around the nation.

"We are always looking for ways to improve our guest experience, and we are thrilled to be able to now offer Pluie to the young families we serve at The Fashion Mall," said Danielle Parker, area director of marketing and business development for Simon. "With two children's play areas, numerous child-focused retailers, family-friendly dining options, and events like visits from the Easter Bunny, The Fashion Mall is a destination for families in Indiana, and we're proud to install Pluie changing tables to ensure they feel welcome and comfortable for the duration of their stay with us."

Pluie is installed in both the men's and women's restrooms on the second level of the mall near the Children's Lava Play Area.