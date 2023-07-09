Indiana Women, Infants, and Children Program switching to Enfamil formula

People who receive Gerber formula as part of the program will instead receive the Enfamil equivalent beginning Oct. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program is switching baby formula brands from Gerber to Enfamil products.

People who receive Gerber formula as part of the program will instead receive the Enfamil equivalent beginning Oct. 1. More than 24,000 participants will be affected.

Those with questions about what they will be receiving can check the INWIC Mobile App or ask their local WIC clinic.

“Our WIC team is prepared to help all impacted families through this transition with support, guidance, and resources. WIC Nutritionists in our clinics will ensure that all babies whose infant formula is transitioning will still receive the same level of benefits and nutrition,” said Laura Chavez, director of Indiana WIC.

More information about this change is available by clicking here. WIC locations can be found here.