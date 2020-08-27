Greenwood Walmart adds free breastfeeding pod for associates, shoppers

The Mamava lactation suite offers easy access and privacy for breastfeeding employees and shoppers.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Walmart in Greenwood has announced a new addition to the store that will give breastfeeding moms and associates easy access and privacy to feed their children. Walmart is adding Mamava lactation suites to more than 100 stores nationwide.

The suites are private, freestanding pods that offer moms a clean and comfortable space for moms to breastfeed or pump. The pod is just one new addition to the recently remodeled Greenwood Walmart, located at 1133 N. Emerson Road.

Moms can use the suite for free. It allows users to customize different features during use, including lighting, airflow and sound, controlled by an app.

Walmart got the idea to install the Mamava after an employee, who was a new mom at the time, discovered the pods while traveling.

"I knew it would be a great option that gives my fellow Walmart associates and our customers another choice in their breastfeeding journey," Tennille Webb said.

Walmart plans to have more than 100 stores with Mamava suites by the end of the year. Hundreds of Walmart stores already have mother's rooms for employee and customer use. The Mamava pods will go in stores without those rooms.