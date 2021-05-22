Recovered from terrifying crash, Miami County teacher setting out on cross-country bike ride

Biking across the country has been a bucket list item for Donita Walter, one she had trained to complete before, when tragedy struck.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — This weekend, Donita Walter will take off for an adventure across the country. The high school teacher and coach from Miami County will bike across the United States over 74 days.

“I’m getting ready to cross the country from east to west. Leaving from Yorktown, Virginia and heading to Oregon,” said Walters.

She has been cycling for as long as she can remember.

“My love of cycling really developed as a young girl. The older I got, the more I had those Forrest Gump moments where I think I could just ride and ride and ride and ride,” said Walters.

Biking across the country has been a bucket list item, one she had trained to complete before, when tragedy struck.

“I was little more than four miles south I was struck from behind at 60 miles an hour, I was thrown 50 feet from my bicycle and left unconscious,” said Walters.

That was five years ago, followed by years of physical therapy and eventually motivation from her own students, who she credits with helping her get back on the bike.

“These kiddos cycled 75 miles with me just one year ago to help me get over that hurdle,” said Walters. “You know, I’ve always coached, but I had to become the coached. So that was a change for me. I needed them. I needed them pushing me and encouraging me.”

This ride is thanks in part to a grant she won from The Lilly Foundation.

“I’m a little anxious, but I’m very, very excited,” said Walters.