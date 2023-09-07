'Indiana's Nicest Day' returns to Newfields on Saturday

The 56th annual Penrod Arts Fair is expected to welcome 350 artists, in addition to the thousands of visitors on Sept. 9.

INDIANAPOLIS — It is known as Indiana's Nicest Day, and it is returning to Newfields on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The 56th annual Penrod Arts Fair is expected to welcome 350 artists, in addition to the thousands of visitors.

"We are the largest single-day arts fair in the country," said Bryan Strawbridge with the Penrod Arts Fair, "something that we are very proud about."

This year, visitors can expect a few changes from years past, including the main entertainment stage being moved closer to the Newfields building.

"The goal there is to make this more of a family friendly event," said Strawbridge.

Now, the front of the fair will also host a food vendor street. Plus, Strawbridge says there are new bars added to the garden this year.

Tickets for the fair are available online. Gates open Saturday at 9 a.m., with the fair open until 5 p.m.

To ease parking concerns, Strawbridge says guests can enjoy a complimentary shuttle service from Lafayette Square Mall.

"We really pride ourselves on trying to make the experience as seamless and efficient for all of our patrons," said Strawbridge, "so they can focus on what matters, which is looking at the beautiful art and having a great day with family and friends."

In his tenth year of volunteering with the Penrod Arts Fair, Strawbridge says the event called Indiana's Nicest Day for a reason.

"In my very biased opinion, it is the best family experience in Indianapolis," said Strawbridge, "and at the price, you really can't beat it."

Plus, organizers say Hoosiers who attend the event are also giving back to the community.

"We take every dollar of profit from the Penrod Arts Fair and our other sister events that we do throughout the year," said Strawbridge, "and we allocate it to the central Indiana community. So we literally take every dollar that we generate from these events, in addition to putting on this great event, and we give it right back to the community."

The 2023 fair is expected to be the largest ever, according to Strawbridge.

"We have over 30 states represented with our artists," said Strawbridge. "We are thrilled."

In addition to the fair on Saturday, Penrod is also hosting a preview party the night before.

"It's an exclusive, gala style event Friday night," said Strawbridge.

Tickets for Friday's event, the 10th annual Evening with Penrod, are also available online.