Hoosier Special Olympian raising awareness of 'Holiday Challenge' benefitting Gleaners

Peterson was born with fetal alcohol syndrome, and he works to break running barriers while sharing lessons of inclusion and respect.

INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Peterson, a Hoosier Special Olympian, plans to run 150 miles in three days as part of the Hoosier Holiday Challenge benefitting Gleaners.

Peterson will run for 8 hours each day beginning on Tuesday.

Peterson was born with fetal alcohol syndrome, and he works to break running barriers while sharing lessons of inclusion and respect.

“I’m excited to run 150 miles over three days to promote the Hoosier Holiday Challenge and raise money for Gleaners,” Peterson said. “I am so thankful for the support of the 500 Festival and the Indianapolis running community as I complete this challenge. I encourage everyone to set their own goals to join me in their own way.”

You can follow his progress at @500Festival and @NOLimitsAndrew on social media. You can learn more about it by clicking here.

Participants in the Hoosier Holiday Challenge will virtually complete the 150-mile distance from Indiana's Turkey Run State Park to the town of Santa Claus, Indiana from Nov. 1 - Dec. 31.