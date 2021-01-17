Queen of Free: Saving on winter utility bills

Winter is the perfect time to make sure you keep things in your house running efficiently to save on utility costs.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hunkering down to ride out winter can get us into trouble if we don’t maintain our homes during the colder months. A few simple fixes can actually make the process much smoother and may reduce home utility bills, too.

It starts with regular appliance cleaning.

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared her advice on 13Sunrise to keep your housekeeping systems up and running.

Start in the laundry room by keeping the washer clean and the dryer free of lint build-up.

Vacuum the lint trap, and head for the kitchen to do the same to coils and vents on your refrigerator. That doesn't mean doing a purge of the items inside. A full fridge is more energy efficient than an empty one.

Crank down the thermostat and wear a sweater.

And check for air leaks that make your furnace work harder. (Pat Sullivan shared some tips on this last weekend on 13Sunrise.)