Indy DPW leaf collection begins Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will start leaf collection Monday, Nov. 9.

Residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for pick-up per week during the four-week collection period at no additional cost. Leaf collection will conclude on Friday, Dec. 4.

Here are a few guidelines to follow during leaf collection:

Place leaves in plastic bags. Paper bags can deteriorate and break apart in wet weather.

Keep bags at least three feet away from your trash cart for easy pickup.

Leaf bags should be outside by 7 a.m. on your normal trash day.

DPW asks people to clear leaves from storm drains to avoid flooding problems and do not rake leaves into the street.