'Good Bones' star Mina Starsiak Hawk visits the Indianapolis Home Show this weekend

The hit HGTV show has been renewed for a seventh season.

INDIANAPOLIS — "Good Bones" is a huge hit on HGTV. Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom revitalize homes in Indianapolis. It's so popular, the network ordered a seventh season of the show.

The success of the program allowed the duo to open "Two Chicks District Company," a boutique on the south side.

This weekend, you can see Mina at the Indianapolis Home Show. 13News talked to her about the show and how supply chain issues have impacted her business.

"Honestly, I don't have a prepared presentation," Mina said. "It's kind of whatever ends up happening. I love to do a lot of Q&A and interaction with the audience, talking about things they actually like. But I think MJ, my designer, and Bobcat, he's been on my team forever, the big, tall guy, they're going to stop by for a little bit, so they'll get to chat, too."

This year's is the 100th Indianapolis Home Show. It's an event Mina knows well.

"Gosh, for the last five years, I've been doing it as a speaker, so I love it. I love wandering. There's like an amazing coffee cake gauntlet at one location. It's great."

Mina said visitors aren't the only ones picking up ideas, products and services at the Home Show.

"I mean, we, honestly, wander around and find vendors we end up using. There are a lot of great local vendors, even regional and national. So, really any project you want to do, I think there's probably someone there to help you do it. And then eat good food and meet good people while you're doing it."

As her successful show looks toward a new season, Mina said it's not without unique challenges.

"So many things that I'm sure a lot of people are experiencing, which first and foremost is COVID, and we test every single day and if anyone has close contact, we have a whole protocol. But then the regular stuff that everyone's experienced as far as the timeline to get products. It's impossible to get concrete. Lumber, cabinets, everything is just taking longer because of the economic situation that we're in. So we're definitely behind schedule."

The Indianapolis Home Show is underway now through Jan. 30 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Tickets are $15, but they're available for just $11 if you use promo code "WTHR" when you order on their website.