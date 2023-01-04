101st Indianapolis Home Show returns Jan. 20

The show displays the latest in decorating, landscaping, construction and remodeling.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Home Show is returning for its 101st year on Jan. 20.

Visitors can talk to hundreds of home and décor experts for advice and check out thousands of the newest home products.

The home show runs for 10 days beginning Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 29.

It will be at the West Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Show times:

Fridays 1/20, 1/27 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays 1/21, 1/28 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sundays 1/22, 1/29 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday-Thursday 1/23 – 1/26 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tickets

$15 – Adult

$3 – Children ages 6-12

FREE – Children 5 and under