WATCH: Pat Sullivan shares how you can plant seeds indoors to transplant later

The slight warm up we've been having may make you eager for spring garden, but it's not quite time to plant outside yet.

If you want to get ahead and start planting, Sullivan says you should plant your seeds indoors about 8-10 weeks before you bring them outside.

Some easy plants that you can start early include tomatoes and flowers like zinnias and marigolds.

Some things you'll need: Dixie cups/paper pots or a seed starting tray, seed starting soil or potting mix, a spray bottle to mist the soil, and south facing window or lightbulbs.