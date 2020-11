Pat uses an unconventional but tried-and-true method using charcoal and a trash can to cook his turkey outside.

INDIANAPOLIS — This Thanksgiving calls for some time outside if you follow health experts' advice for social distancing.

Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden says that outside time can include cooking your turkey.

He uses an unconventional but tried-and-true method that uses charcoal and a trash can for an outdoor oven!

He demonstrated the technique on 13Sunrise.