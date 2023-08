Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shares advice on how you can maintain your lawn with all the recent rain.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — After all the rain central Indiana has gotten lately, does your lawn look okay?

Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shares advice on how you can maintain your lawn after rain.

Here's just a few from his list:

Move water away from your house's foundation.

Make sure gutter cover is clear so water doesn't flow over it.

Use fill dirt to help keep water away from your foundation.

Replace sump pump.