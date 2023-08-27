Pat Sullivan's tips to prepare your lawn for fall

Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shares advice on how you can prepare for what he says is the most important month for lawn care, September.

INDIANAPOLIS — Believe it or not, but fall is right around the corner. Is your lawn ready?

Here's just a few from his list:

Start using weed killer as temperatures begin to cool down.

Get your grass seed in before the third week of September.

Fertilize once in September, and then the end of November.