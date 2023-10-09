Pat Sullivan's tips to maintain mums

INDIANAPOLIS — Getting ready to change up your flowers as the summer comes to an end?
One popular choice for the fall season is mums, and Pat Sullivan, from Sullivan Hardware and Garden is making sure you know how to care for them.
Here's a few tips he shared:
- The best time to plant them is in the spring.
- Pinch foliage back around the mum.
- Lets the foliage grow later into the mum's life.
- Mix fall plants with the mums to create your own fall planter.
For more tips from Sullivan, click here.