Pat Sullivan's tips for bringing plants inside ahead of cold temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS — Some people keep house plants outside during the summer months as patio décor.
Pat Sullivan, from Sullivan Hardware and Garden, is sharing tips on bringing plants back inside during the chillier months, including:
- Plants outside are exposed to more insects, so you'll want to treat the plants before bringing them in.
- Replace the top couple of inches of soil.
- Make it a slow, gradual process of bringing plants back inside, such as moving to a porch first before completely going inside.
- Don't put your house plants where the Christmas tree is going to go.
- It's not a great time to upsize pots because it can be difficult on the plants.
