Pat Sullivan's Mother's Day gifts

INDIANAPOLIS — Mother's Day gives us a chance to remind our moms how much they mean to us.
A thoughtful card, her favorite candy or a meal she enjoys usually accompany our thoughts and well-wishes today.
But if mom is the practical, outdoor-loving DIY-type, Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shared some last minute gift ideas for her this morning on 13Sunrise.
Sending flowers is a great idea, but planting them for her makes them last longer.
And, after all, a nice new pair of ergonomic garden snips will let her know how much you appreciate her every time she uses them the rest of the year!
Watch Pat's other Mother's Day gift ideas in the video player.