Pat Sullivan's late fall landscape to-do list

It's too late to plant grass seed, but there are still landscape tasks to tackle before winter that will pay off next spring.

INDIANAPOLIS — With another week of daytime temperatures in the 60s, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden gave us a late fall to-do list Sunday on #13Sunrise.

While it's too late to bother with grass seed, which won't germinate well, if at all, after the first frost of the season, you can and should apply a last round of fertilizer to help your yard spring back next spring.

It's also too late to bother with weed killer in the yard.

Core aeration will help your yard retain moisture through the winter, as well. So try to take care of that before the ground freezes.

Landscape plants need some care right now, too.

Young evergreens will benefit from a spray-on treatment now that will help them fend off winter winds.

Pat's advice on roses and trees is to wait until spring to trim them back, but they do need a healthy amount of mulch now.