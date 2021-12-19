Pat Sullivan's hottest-selling Christmas gifts

With less than a week before the big day, Pat Sullivan shares this season's most popular gifts.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you still need to find a gift or two to stick under the tree or in a stocking for Christmas morning, Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shared on this Sunday's 13Sunrise some the best-selling items from his stores the season.

The stainless steel Solo Stove is literally a hot seller because it's portable, comes in three sizes and provides a crackling wood fire on a campsite or patio with very little smoke.

Puzzles made a comeback during the pandemic and are still a popular gift this year.

For the commuter, tumblers that keep drinks hot or cold are always appreciated. But they should fit in the drink holder of most vehicles, and Pat shows which brand does that.

Candles, cooking and grilling sauces and rubs, and accessories for the sports fans are always popular, as well.