Pat Sullivan's Father's Day gift ideas

Dad will probably like anything that deals with grilling or spending time outdoors in the yard.

INDIANAPOLIS — One week before Father's Day, Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shared his best ideas for gifts for dad this Sunday on 13Sunrise.

Father's Day gifts are easier to choose because, according to Pat, "Give dad a bag of mulch and he's happy."

But if you want to go a little fancier, or don't want to have to carry a heavy bag of mulch, Pat showed the latest in grills, cookbooks, recipe mixes, sauces and rubs in his Sunday segment.