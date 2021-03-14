Pat Sullivan's do's and don'ts for early spring yard care

Don't be in a hurry to work on your lawn. Some tasks now will waste your time and money.

INDIANAPOLIS — As warmer weather starts to hit central Indiana, you may feel the itch to get out in your yard and start working on you lawn.

But Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden told us Sunday on 13Sunrise to tap the brakes a bit because you may just waste your time, and your money by trying to treat your lawn before it's ready.

For instance, crabgrass controllers only work in a short window. So applying them now, before crabgrass starts growing, will be ineffective.

Spring seeding for new grass will be canceled out if you put down a pre-emergent weed killer before the grass germinates.

Temperatures need to be at 50 degrees for grass seed to germinate.

Raking up dead grass and rolling your yard may do more harm than good right now, too.

Pat recommends clearing debris like fallen sticks and leftover leaves now.