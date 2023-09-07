Pat Sullivan's tips for cutting back plants

INDIANAPOLIS — After the Fourth of July holiday can be a good time to check out your annual plants and help prepare them for the rest of the summer.
Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shared several tips for successfully cutting back your plants on 13Sunrise, including:
- Trimming more aggressively to stimulate growth and help thicken a hanging plant.
- Using a time-release fertilizer.
- Watering with Miracle-Gro Plant Food weekly.
