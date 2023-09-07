x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Home & Garden with Pat Sullivan

Pat Sullivan's tips for cutting back plants

Trimming more aggressively can help stimulate growth and thicken a hanging plant.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — After the Fourth of July holiday can be a good time to check out your annual plants and help prepare them for the rest of the summer.

Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shared several tips for successfully cutting back your plants on 13Sunrise, including:

  • Trimming more aggressively to stimulate growth and help thicken a hanging plant.
  • Using a time-release fertilizer.
  • Watering with Miracle-Gro Plant Food weekly.

Watch Sullivan's full 13Sunrise segment in the video player.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out