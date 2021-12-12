Pat Sullivan decorates with porch pots

Holiday greens next to the front door are gaining popularity. They're easy to create, too.

INDIANAPOLIS — After the tree is up and decorated and holiday lights are hung and twinkling, many people focus on their door and porch to send a welcoming message to holiday visitors.

Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden showed us on 13Sunrise how porch pots have become an easy and popular accent during the holidays.

Cedar, pines, firs and juniper are typically the evergreen varieties used in porch pots because they retain their color after cutting and look natural in the pot.

Pat recommends plain soft potting soil for the green cuttings because it's easy to work with and readily available.

A splash of color and texture makes the pot appear more festive for the season. But, just like choosing the right greenery that will hold up in winter temperatures, the accents must be hardy, as well.

Red berries make just the right holiday statement, but Pat warned that live berries can freeze and turn black. So he recommended using faux berries that are relatively inexpensive and hold up in cold weather. Plus, they can be stored and used again next season.

Pine cones are another seasonal accent for porch pots that can also be painted to add color.

Depending on the height of the pot, Pat recommends adding some longer stems to the pot. Again, some varieties of plants are naturally red and coordinate with the season. While other twigs from the yard can be painted to match the rest of your décor.