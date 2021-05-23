Pat Sullivan: Weed control options for your yard

If weeds are showing up on your lawn, you have options to control them.

INDIANAPOLIS — Your lawn is likely to have weeds popping up at this time of year.

So on 13Sunrise today, Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shared information on a myriad of weed control products that work both generally and specifically on common lawn weeds.

Options range like "weed and feed" combinations put down weed killer with lawn fertilizer, but probably waste some of the weed killer in areas where your grass has no weeds.

Shakers and are better for targeting patches of weeds, while sprays can hit single weeds that crop up.