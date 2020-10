A warm fire in the back yard can extend the time we enjoy outdoors as the weather turns cooler.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cooler October nights remind us that the time we can spend outdoors is shrinking. But a fire pit can keep us gathering in the back yard well into November.

Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden says fire pits are more popular than ever, whether you're looking for a more permanent gas-fed fire or a portable low-smoke steel fire canister.