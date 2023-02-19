Pat Sullivan on starting seeds indoors

Spring is coming fast, and you may be thinking about starting seeds indoors to be ready to transplant outdoors after the last frost.

INDIANAPOLIS — Spring is right around the corner, and you may be thinking about starting seeds indoors to be ready to transplant outdoors after the last frost.

Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden said the safe date for frost-free outdoor planting normally occurs during the second week of May in Indianapolis, so if you count back the recommended six weeks from early May, you would ideally start your indoor seeds in March.

"A lot of plants you could probably just buy them cheaper, if it's a tomato plant or something like that," said Sullivan. "But starting something from seed gives you pride."

Sullivan said on 13Sunrise that you can buy commercial trays with seed holes already bored in soil ready for planting. You can also plant your seeds in larger pots that will transplant better because you are less likely to disturb the roots when it's time to transplant them.

Plants will need artificial light, so Sullivan said to arrange the indoor seedlings under a grow light that you can raise as the the plants grow taller. Keeping the light three inches above the tops of the plants is ideal.