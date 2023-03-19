Pat Sullivan: Spring pruning basics

Some landscape elements are ready for spring pruning and fertilizing before growing season begins.

INDIANAPOLIS — Any hopes of Indiana's early spring took an abrupt turn back to winter for St. Patrick's Day, leaving would-be gardeners wondering how to best occupy their time in preparation for growing season.

Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden said that early spring is a fine time to start some pruning and fertilizing.

If you have rose bushes, cut them back to about 18" and start fertilizing them now. "You want to fertilize roses once a month through the last feeding...in August," said Sullivan.

As far as other blooming plants, Sullivan offers a rule of thumb: "If it blooms before June 30, you prune it after it blooms. If it's after June 30, you can prune it in the spring."

If you decide to prune trees, wait until temperatures are above freezing for 24 hours. Then apply dormant or all-season oil spray to help control insects.

Now is also a good time to fertilize evergreens in your landscape.