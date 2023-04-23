Pat Sullivan: Sizing up shrubs

Before adding bushes and shrubs to your landscape, assess their size once they mature.

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana has passed the average freeze-free date for outdoor planting, and the frost-free day is approaching for adding more sensitive outdoor greenery to your landscape.

Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden said the time is right to add shrubs or bushes from local nurseries and you can usually find the right shrub for most spaces around your house.

"If we all think about our parents and the house we grew up in, the shrubs just kind of 'ate' the house," Sullivan said, describing shrubs that grew so big they overgrew their space. "Well now, (with) the genetics in some plants," he said, "we really have a lot plants that stay small."

On 13Sunrise, Sullivan showed a variety of shrubs from evergreens to flowering plants with different blooms that grow more predictably in a confined space.

So before you buy a shrub, check the label to make sure its growth and characteristics will fit your planting bed and the shade pattern of your landscape.