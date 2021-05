If you want to add shrubs to your landscape but aren't sure what you want, Pat Sullivan provides a basic primer.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's spring and your landscape beds are coming alive. Bulbs have emerged and are producing beautiful flowers.

But if you're looking to add some shrubs to your landscape and aren't sure what to buy, Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden provides the answers.

Some shrubs thrive in sunny areas, while others prefer shade.

You may want an evergreen, or a shrub that changes color in the fall.