Pat Sullivan shares tips and tricks for setting up artificial Christmas trees

INDIANAPOLIS — As you stash the Thanksgiving décor and get out the Christmas boxes, your biggest indoor chore might be unboxing and setting up your artificial Christmas tree.

Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden has this process down to a science.

His system for setting up the tree should not only save you time and aggravation, it will leave your tree looking its best for the month(s) it spends adorning your living or family room.

First, the debate over fresh or artificial trees is not addressed here. Sure, a fresh tree has its advantages. But so do artificial trees that can serve its purpose and fill the same space in a house year after year.

According to Pat, a common mistake people make is setting up the full tree right out of its box, leaving the large and arguably daunting task of bending, twisting and stretching to fluff and adjust branches off the floor or from a ladder.

Instead, Pat recommends working with one section at a time.

Start with the stand and largest lower section. "Put the stand on a table," Pat advised. "Put on some music, maybe a Christmas show. Maybe a bottle of wine. And then you start shaping."

Working one section at a time, start at the center of the tree near the trunk and fluff the filler branches first by bending the left and right wires and pushing top branches up. Then work your way out the tip of the branch. Don't forget to spread the "wings" of each branch to help fill empty pockets.

Once the bottom section is done, you can set it on the floor and get out the next section and follow the same pattern.

