Pat Sullivan: What your yard and garden needs now

INDIANAPOLIS — As spring arrives in Indiana, Hoosiers want to get outside and start projects in their yard and garden.

It's still too early to put tomato plants in the ground, but Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden says you can start treating your lawn and planting beds.

On 13Sunrise Sunday, Pat showed what fertilizers work best right now for giving grass a boost while curbing crabgrass, and which weeding products should wait until May.

Pat advised spot treating weeds like dandelions with a bottled spray now rather than a broadcast granulated product that's going to be more effective later in the spring.

Experts recommend seeding lawns in the fall, but Pat said if you have bare spots you want to seed, make sure you scratch the soil so the seed comes in direct contact with dirt so it germinates.