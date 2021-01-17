Pat Sullivan shares his crawl space checklist

What happens down in your crawl space doesn't always stay in your crawl space.

INDIANAPOLIS — Checking your crawl space is never on any homeowner's list of favorite maintenance tasks. But it's important.

What happens down in your crawl space doesn't always stay in your crawl space. Problems that start there eventually impact your living areas.

Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden took us on a tour of his crawl space on 13Sunrise and told us what to look for to prevent issues above.

Mainly, you need to check for moisture that accumulates down there. For instance, have somebody flush your toilets while you are under your house to check for leaks.

Make sure you check all sides of the space for other foundation leaks or water that might be seeping in from a misdirected downspout outside.