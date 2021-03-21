Pat Sullivan: Flowers you can plant in early spring

You can start adding splashes of color now to your landscape.

INDIANAPOLIS — After a frosty start to the spring season, temperatures are climbing to . And Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden told us on #13Sunrise that you can start planting some early spring flower arrangements that will add some color to your life.

Pat said pansies in baskets are a safe bet for right now for your landscape and can be moved from the porch to the flower bed and back.

Remember, plants that thrive in cooler spring conditions often don't do as well in summer heat. So as you plan your arrangement, leave room for other bloomers later in the season.

Buying a ready-made hanging basket and putting it into a planter is a quick and easy way to add color to your porch or patio without a lot off effort.

Pat's bottom line, experiment a little and have some fun!