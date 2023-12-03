Pat Sullivan: Get ready for weeds

Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden said central Indiana is still too early in the growing season for many lawn care tasks.

INDIANAPOLIS — While your grass may be showing signs of waking up after a warm stretch of late winter temperatures, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden said central Indiana is still too early in the growing season for many lawn care tasks.

For example, mid-March is way too early to attack crabgrass on your lawn. "Wait until about mid-April," Sullivan said on 13Sunrise. "You lose your protection if you put it down too early. Yes, I know you see the professionals doing it. They're using different stuff. What you're going to use -- mid-April around Indianapolis."

One invasive grass that shows up at this time of year is nimblewill, a warm-season perennial grass found throughout the northeast, southeast, and Midwest. It starts in small patches, but then it spreads. "It's a grass, so it's hard to kill," said Sullivan, who recommends treating its patches after it goes green. One product that attacks nimblewill is Tenacity, but it's expensive and not readily available in stores. Using a product that kills all weeds and grass is another solution if you are willing to replant your desirable grass seed in the bare spots.

You can certainly get your bare spots ready for grass seed now, but the soil is still too cold for seed to germinate. Temperatures need to reach a sustained 50 degrees for grass seed to take.

Wild garlic is also showing up now. Sullivan recommends stepping on the plants to break down their waxy coating before spraying.