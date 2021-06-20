Buying a plant to fit your landscape with Pat Sullivan

New plants start small. But they can overgrow their space if you pick the wrong variety.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're still looking for a Father's Day give for dad, you might think about a plant that will remind him of you as it grows.

But don't get a plant that outgrows its space in the landscape. New plants start small. But they can dominate a planting bed if you pick the wrong variety.

Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shared ideas on 13Sunrise for plants that have been genetically engineered to stay compact and fill smaller spaces in a landscape.