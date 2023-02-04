Pat Sullivan on the proper way to plant grass seed

The time for planting grass seed is quickly approaching.

INDIANAPOLIS — With the arrival of spring, Pat Sullivan is sharing his tips on grass seed and the proper way to plant it.

Soil temperatures are still hanging in the high 30s to low 40s, meaning it's not time for grass seed just yet, but the wait likely won't be much longer as temperatures rise.

Over-seeding is a common occurrence, Sullivan said. It's important to make sure the seed is coming into contact with the soil rather than simply throwing down large amounts without care.