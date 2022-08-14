Pat Sullivan's late summer lawn and landscape to-do list

As the summer heat starts to fade, it's time to attack a few outdoor chores that will pay off in the fall.

INDIANAPOLIS — With cooler days and nights arriving with more regularity, your lawn and yard may show signs of life.

Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some landscape and lawn tasks on 13 Sunrise that you should be doing, or at least starting to plan to do, before fall arrives.

Some flowering plants can be shaped and pruned now to maximize their blooming color.

Within a month, it will be time to overseed your lawn so that new roots can get established before winter. But right now, spot treating weeds can start. Sullivan said the best time to kill weeds is September "because the movement in the plant starts to go down toward the roots."