Pat Sullivan shares last minute holiday gift ideas

With less than a week until Christmas, you can still find a unique gift for most everyone in one of your local stores.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you missed the holiday shipping deadline or that thing you're trying to find online is backordered until January, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden threw out a variety of unique gift ideas on 13Sunrise that you can pick up locally right now and put under the tree.

On the culinary said, Sullivan said bourbon-infused products - both sweet and savory - have been popular items.

Barbecue grill items are durable and always popular. Sullivan recommended a digital meat thermometer - the Meater - that will tie into your phone using bluetooth technology and alert you when your dinner reaches the right temperature.

For the Big Green Egg owners, there's a pizza oven insert.

If you want to buy locally-made goods, Sullivan sells hats, ornaments and other items featuring Indiana colleges and scenes.

New from Solo Stove this year is a miniature table-top size.